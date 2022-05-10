William Diaz is one of Blockchain Musician to Watch in 2022

By Yotam Dov 15

William Diaz is a notable artist leveraging NFTs to spread his works. William, known by his stage name vvill, is a multi-talented DJ and entrepreneur tapping into his creative side with electronic dance music. He is an independent artist who uses blockchain technology, specifically NFTs, for his art.

vvill is part of a new wave of musicians using the power of blockchain to fund projects, including albums and shows. He has a variety of tracks coming out and is super excited to share them with both the EDM and blockchain communities. The objective is to connect with fans more successfully and bring them on as co-creators. vvill als believes this is an opportunity for the fans to invest in art and earn alongside their contributions.

The NFT market erupted in 2020, resulting in unparalleled convergence of encryption technology, financial markets, and the artist circle. It also raised the entire net worth of NFT-related assets to a new high of 42 billion dollars, with many being developed simultaneously. However, music NFTs, one of the most valuable divisions of the NFT space, appears to be overlooked. Music NFTs are when blockchain technology helps to promote the creation of intellectual property rights and ownership of these digital collectibles.

Since venturing into the space, vvill has achieved numerous career highlights, including selling his marketing agency to a Shopify agency earlier in the year. This opened the door for him to follow his lifelong passion for electronic dance music and to showcase to the world what he has for the industry. As an artist, vvill has released numerous new singles over the past few months, including “Payday,” “Enemy,” “ETH,” and “Huracan.” The singles have performed exceptionally well, with fans from across the divide jamming to his songs.

vvill’s biggest challenge when he was starting was not having the support of his family and friends. His family wanted him to take the traditional route, go to college and get a white-collar career. However, no one could stop him from pursuing his dreams.

“I was very ambitious early on and wanted to start my own business. Clueless but determined, I invested everything in my college years; scholarships, financial aid, and part-time earnings into courses and resources to launch my first few online businesses. Most of my stores failed, and at my lowest, I was in debt, couch surfing, and eating ramen for months,” vvill explains.

vvill now believes this is the sacrifice needed to break through in your career, so don’t give up. Failure, rejection, and glass ceilings are constants when it comes to achieving your goals, and you have to be extraordinarily resilient and optimistic because no one else will do that for you, not your family, not your friends. There’s the 10,000-hour rule which basically states that to be great, you have to put in the time.

An ambitious individual, vvill sees himself playing at music festivals across the world in the next few years. He also wants to release full albums across several sub-genres, including but not limited to house, dubstep, and trap, which inform the basis for EDM music.