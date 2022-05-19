Wu-Tang Clan will release a 25th anniversary edition vinyl of ‘Forever’

The iconic American hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan has announced a really special 25th-anniversary edition vinyl of their chart-topping album ‘Forever’ from back in 1997.

Teaming up with the highly renowned label Legacy Recordings and the premium music boutique Get On Down, Wu-Tang Clan will release this exclusive bundle in July, which is set to include the 4xLP album with a silver-colored 7-inch single of Triumph with Heaterz on the b-side in a picture sleeve, a lyric booklet, and a reissue of the double cassette in a slipcase. All of these items will also be made available to purchase individually.

This breath-taking announcement follows the group’s revelation of an upcoming joint tour alongside American rapper and songwriter Nas. The tour is titled ‘NY State of Mind‘ and will feature 25 different destinations across the United States, starting from August 30th and set to conclude on October 4th. If that wasn’t enough, Wu-Tang Clan have also dropped the first episode from their interview series. The episode titled ‘The Making of Triumph‘ can be streamed below –

Don’t forget to grab a copy of this exotic collection here

