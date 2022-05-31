Yotto releases breathtaking remix of Orbital’s 1990 classic ‘Belfast’: Listen

By Jack Spilsbury 14

Yotto produces an astonishing remix of Orbital track ‘Belfast‘ released as part of the duo’s upcoming 30th-anniversary album. “Absolute honour to rework a personal favourite of mine” said Yotto.

The Finnish DJ, songwriter and producer Yotto is known for his awe-inspiring signature sound featuring delicate percussion and heavy deep house beats. Since catching the attention of Anjunadeep label boss, James Grant, which is now the label he is signed with, Yotto has found himself working with world-class talents the likes of Above & Beyond, Coldplay and London Grammar. Taking one step further in his career, Yotto has recently released a remix from the legendary electronic duo Orbital, specifically their track ‘Belfast’.

Yotto’s remix of ‘Belfast‘ is one of many remixes featured in Orbital’s newest release ’30 Something’, a remix album to celebrate the legendary duo’s 30th anniversary. The remix provides a melodic house spin on the 1990s classic with invigorating synths accompanied by almost progressive house punches. It is enticing, melodic and provides a breath of fresh air and a new outlook into the classic track. Yotto himself discusses the track when he took to Instagram to state:

“Absolute honour to rework a personal favourite of mine. As untouchable as the original is I hope you enjoy my take”

Yotto’s remix of Orbital’s ‘Belfast’ is out now and you can check it out on Spotify below, or alternatively on your streaming platform of choice here. The full ’30 Something’ by album Orbital featuring remixes from the likes of ANNA, Joris Voorn and Eli Brown as well as works from Orbital themselves is releasing on the 15th of July, and is currently available to order in many different formats here.

Image Credit: Yotto (via Facebook)