Chapter & Verse unveils captivating new single ‘Ready For The Rave’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 13

Throwing it back to old-school UK rave, Chapter & Verse has just blessed us all with a track for the ages, in the form of ‘Ready For The Rave.’

Looking to leave his own mark within the electronic dance industry, Chapter & Verse has just released a production for the ages, entitled ‘Ready For The Rave.’ Bringing back those old school vibes, the UK-based DJ/producer has combined the rave sound(s) of the past, with modern-day tech-house elements, and in doing so, has blessed us all with the most scintillating of end products. Implementing his unique style of play throughout, this latest track is more than set on leaving a lasting impact on audiences worldwide, and we are all for it.

Kick-starting proceedings with the catchiest of vocals before following up with stabbing synths that set the tone for what’s to come, ‘Ready For The Rave’ is the epitome of a track that will have anyone out of their seats and onto the dance-floor. Dynamic in nature, Chapter & Verse has opted for the underground sound(s) that once defined generations of electronic music lovers, but at the same time, has also ensured that the selected styles of today have been incorporated in the most distinctive way.

“I wanted to create a track which incorporates old-school rave along with modern-day tech house. I found and modified an old rave stab to create the sound heard throughout the 90s. I added a vintage Chapter & Verse bassline, an old-school vocal and ‘Ready For The Rave’ was born” – Chapter & Verse

Taking inspiration from the past, this latest production acts as a clear indicator of the versatile nature of this fast-rising star. Having released tracks on a number of major labels, and having garnered the support of Alesso, Green Velvet, Roger Sanchez and Gorgon City, to name a few, Chapter & Verse is on an exponential rise. A certified hit in our books, ‘Ready For The Rave’ is out now under Helix Records, so be sure to check it out in all its glory below, with streaming also available through all major platforms here. We will most definitely be keeping a close eye on Chapter & Verse and all his future endeavours, but for the time being, we would like to know your own thoughts in the comments section. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Chapter & Verse (via Kamil Kwiatkowski/Press)