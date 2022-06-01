Charlotte de Witte announces headline show at Hï Ibiza

By Chris Vuoncino 14

Charlotte de Witte has announced a summer headline show for Hï Ibiza on June 30th. Although the the full lineup is yet to be revealed, this is sure to be another magical night for the already packed summer schedule on Ibiza.

The newly announced Hï Ibiza gig will wrap up a full month of European dates for de Witte which will see her performing at Creamfields South, We Love Green, Sonar Barcelona and many other stops on the festival circuit throughout June. The techno queen most recently dropped her ‘Universal Consciousness‘ EP, a beautiful landscape of psychedelic rhythms and hard hitting beats. Her willingness to continue to evolve and push the boundaries of techno has been the key to her rapid ascent on the scene. She has continued her growth through her KNTXT label, which has been a focal point for the techno scene. While the label recently celebrated it’s 15th release, the brand is more than just an avenue to release music, it looks “to serve a quality techno experience driven by both national as international acts, while staying true to a genuine underground spirit.”

There is no doubt that the “underground spirit” will be on full display when Charlotte de Witte takes the stage on June 30th. Through her KNTXT brand, she has hosted large parties in Los Angeles and a stage at EDC Las Vegas this year already, and will continue to stay on top of her game with her upcoming trek through Europe. While the world awaits final details and a full lineup for her headline show in Ibiza, there is not doubt that she will bring the same energy and creativity to her upcoming headline slot.

For more information on Charlotte de Witte’s headline show and to purchase tickets or book a table for the event, head over to the Hï Ibiza website for full details.

Featured image credit: Resistance Ibiza