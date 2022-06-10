Fadi from Aly & Fila introduces new alias Das Pharaoh with ‘Luminescence’: Listen

By Samantha Reis 6

‘I have been working in the background on a new sound for the past 4 years’ says Fadi introducing his new melodic techno alias Das Pharaoh

Fadi Wassef Naguib is better known as Fila, one-half of the Egyptian trance music duo Aly & Fila. But now, and after four years of working on a new sound, the Egyptian artist releases a new and surprising alias. Das Pharaoh is the name of Fadi’s new musical persona, which navigates deep into the waters of melodic house and techno. The name couldn’t be more fitting for his nationality and also for his sound. Das Pharaoh encapsulates the mythological mystique that comes to life through his mesmerizing melodies and soundscapes capable of making your mind travel between dimensions. About this new project, Fadi states that:

‘I have been working in the background on a new sound for the past 4 years. It’s something that I’ve really enjoyed as an artist, to be able to experiment on something different. Now the time is right to start this new alias after years of hard work on the music.’

As Das Pharaoh’s first offering, Fadi presents the incredible melodic cut ‘Luminescence‘, available on all major platforms, via UV. Produced in collaboration with DJ and visionary producer Bryn Liedl, ‘Luminescence’ is a vocal-lead melodic track that captivates and envelops you from the very first seconds. Heartfelt, emotional and wrapped in very interesting layers, this track wears the strongest characteristics of what best is done in the realm of melodic house and techno. The synths and percussion are surprisingly trance-inducing, contributing to a brilliant sonic journey. It’s the first single that makes you want more from Das Pharaoh, no doubt.

Apart from the production, this new alias of Fadi already has his first tour dates scheduled. His shows will take place on July 15th on the magical island of Ibiza and also in Amsterdam on October 21st. Both performances will be a b2b between Das Pharaoh and Paul Thomas. Tickets for both events are on sale now. Stay tuned and keep following the journey of Das Pharaoh, who will surely release more melodic gems soon.

Image Credit: Future Sound Of Egypt / Provided by Press