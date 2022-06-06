David Guetta drops stunning acoustic version of ‘Crazy What Love Can Do’: Listen

By Ryan Ford 16

Superstars David Guetta, Becky Hill and Ella Henderson have just released the acoustic version of their summer hit ‘Crazy What Love Can Do’.

Stripping back the high-energy ingredients of the original production, the acoustic version of the track hones in on the breathtaking vocal talents of both Becky Hill and Ella Henderson, as their dulcet tones take centre stage. Accompanied by subtle guitar tones from start to finish, this wholesome reconstruction of ‘Crazy What Love Can Do’ is sure to put millions of listeners in a good mood. This refreshing new take drops alongside its very own music video, in which we see both of the vocalists flaunt their abilities, performing the song immaculately in real-time.

Following its release on 8 April, the dance-pop record received significant support from the likes of BBC Radio 1 and MTV UK among many other tastemaker platforms. A surge in popularity, therefore, has seen it spend a fair amount of time in the UK charts in particular, reaching #2 and #6 on the iTunes UK and Global iTunes charts respectively.

Be sure to check out the mesmerising acoustic version of the David Guetta, Becky Hill and Ella Henderson smash hit ‘Crazy What Love Can Do’, below.

Image Credit: Dan Reid