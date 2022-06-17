David Guetta joins forces with The Black Eyed Peas and Shakira for feel-good ‘Don’t You Worry’: Listen

By Jack Spilsbury 7

David Guetta links with Black Eyed Peas once again as well as Shakira for the awe-inspiring ‘Don’t You Worry’.

It’s been over 12 years since French superstar David Guetta joined forces with Black Eyed Peas for the iconic track ‘I Gotta Feeling‘, topping charts around the world and breaking numerous sales records at the time the song holds as a testament to music in the late 2000s. Now alongside singer-songwriter Shakira they are set to do it all over again with the catchy feel-good tune ‘Don’t You Worry’.

‘Don’t You Worry’ first premiered on the mobile game Beatstar which is a music rhythm game that launched in the summer of last year. The song itself is beautifully produced featuring nostalgia-inducing backbeats and throwback lyricism resembling Bob Marley‘s ‘Everything’s Gonna be Alright‘. Black Eyed Peas’ frontrunner will.i.am and Shakira see their vocals perfectly harmonise throughout with the accompaniment of apl.de.ap and Taboo, gathering for a feel-good tune that is destined to take over the radio waves this summer.

‘Don’t You Worry’ is out now and the release is accompanied by an official futuristic music video featuring all vocalists involved and also surprise appearances from UFOs and extraterrestrial life forms, that you can check it out for yourself via YouTube below. Check out the feel-good banger ‘Don’t You Worry’ by David Guetta, The Black Eyed Peas and Shakira on Spotify below or alternatively on your streaming platform of choice here. Don’t forget to let us know what you think!

Recently David Guetta was the cover artist for the We Rave You magazine, giving an in-depth interview on the genre Future Rave among other things, which you can check out for yourself here.

Image Credit: David Guetta / Provided by Creamfields PR