DJ Bander continues to rise in the music industry

By Yotam Dov 11

DJ Bander is back at it again with the release of his latest track, “The Vision is Clear”, a collaboration with producer ZeZe. Dazzling fans with futuristic sounds and forward-thinking beats, DJ Bander showcases his prowess as a vocalist on the hit that has arrived right in time for the summer.

Over seven minutes of pure melodic bliss and smooth vocals, “The Vision Is Clear” has been an early hit with fans, and continues to rack up streams across all platforms. With a clear message to avoid distraction and focus on the main vision, DJ Bander is a guiding light to all his fans.

These two artists have a successful track record of putting out hits, including the recent song “All My Scars” which also features Jun5 on percussion, and debuted at #40 on the iTunes Top 100 Hip Hop Charts. This upbeat, high-tempo track features hard-hitting vocals by DJ Bander and is a beacon to all listeners who need some inspiration to keep pushing forward on their journey.

All this charting success just goes to show why Bander is one of the leading voices in the field today, being an accomplished businessman, investor, remixer, and producer, among his many other talents. He has persevered through it all, navigating the industry on his own and claiming his stake in the field at an impressive pace.

To hear more from DJ Bander and stay up-to-date on his latest projects, you can check him out at the following links:

www.Instagram.com/DJBander

www.SoundCloud.com/Bander

Image Credit: Bander (Press)