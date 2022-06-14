Epizode Albania reveals first phase of names for huge 2022 edition

By Ellie Mullins 11

Epizode Albania is set to mark a huge return in September, and reveals its first lineup of artists set to join the edition including Apollonia, Loco Dice and many, many others.

This year, on 15-19 September, Epizode Albania comes to the northwestern part of the country in Shengjin for an unforgettable edition which is already gearing up to be one of their biggest and most memorable yet. As the European counterpart of this global music festival brand, it has built a solid reputation as a yearly escape with some of the world’s leading artists and now, the hype is officially underway as the first names have been unveiled.

Heading this part of the lineup announcement, French trio Apollonia will be present to perform a mesmerising set for the energetic crowds, whereas global legend Loco Dice brings his dynamic house & techno crossover sounds to the masses, sure to be a huge highlight. Other names as part of this big announcement include Move D, Christian Löffler, PAWSA, youANDme, Enzo Siragusa and many, many others. These names and the others that can found on the bill so far each represent unique styles and sounds, ready to take Epizode Albania to the next level as it returns to further solidify its place among the underground scene for its second ever edition.

Aside from the 24 hour music, ticketholders can look forward to beautiful scenery, surrounded by pine forests and a glistening, warm sea whilst checking out local food and discovering an entire new world, being a perfect send off to the summer season. Currently, multi-day passes start at €109, with group tickets also on offer for €259. If you live in any of the Balkan countries, you can secure your ticket at a special discount for just €65.

Be quick to secure your tickets here, and be sure to also check out the full llineup so far, with new names coming soon.

Image credit: Epizode Albania / provided by Jukebox PR