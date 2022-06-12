Hardwell drops highly anticipated track ‘PACMAN’: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 50

Showcasing yet another track from the ‘Rebels Never Die‘ album, Hardwell is back with perhaps one of his most anticipated releases yet, ‘PACMAN‘.

Like many of the previous releases such as ‘Broken Mirror‘, ‘F*cking Society‘ and ‘Dopamine‘ from the new album, Hardwell first premiered them during his massive Ultra Miami closing set, the set which saw him officially break his hiatus from touring and making music for good. Now, another one lands into our hands and its proving to be one of the biggest favourites among fans so far, being ‘PACMAN’.

‘PACMAN’ is a track that perhaps displays his moodier, intense new sound, that has been cooking over the four years that he’s been buried into the studio, in the best way. Not only does it fill any room or festival set with relentless energy, it also tells a story. The story, of course, is all featured around the video game character that the track is named after. Turning what is a fun, classic video game into an ominous and dark tale, such words as “People think it’s a happy game, well, it’s not a happy game / But luckily, Pac-Man didn’t affect us as kids / Otherwise we’d be running around in dark rooms / Munching pills, and listening to repetitive еlectronic music” and “He’s program and control man, the whole thing is a metaphor / All he can do is consume / He is pursued by demons, that are probably just in his own head” further drive the menacing nature forward.

This is the 7th single from the album, and no doubt one of his best yet. As we listen to this “Repetitive electronic music”, as is the tongue-in-cheek words repeated throughout, let us know what you think of ‘PACMAN’ and the new direction that Hardwell is taking.

Image Credit: Hardwell Press / Provided by Urban Rebel PR