HEVI LEVI unveils eclectic new single ‘Cranberries Love’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 15

Opting for a different musical direction, HEVI LEVI has just unveiled the most eclectic of productions, in the form of ‘Cranberries Love.’ More than set on enticing even the toughest of critics, this artist to watch is once again on the rise, and we are most definitely all for it.

Looking to further enhance his presence within the electronic dance industry, HEVI LEVI has just blessed us all with the most eclectic of productions, entitled ‘Cranberries Love.’ Representing a new direction when it comes to his sound, the Israeli-based DJ/producer has opted for a mix of genres, as house, techno, tech-house and progressive house all get a treatment that will leave even the toughest of critics in awe. Inspired by the ongoing climate that is unfolding in the world, HEVI LEVI sampled ‘Zombie‘ by The Cranberries, as that track was also created in response to all the unnecessary wars and killings at that moment in time.

Having performed at some of the biggest clubs and festivals worldwide, HEVI LEVI is the epitome of an artist that has mastered his craft to the utmost of perfection, and we are all for it. Captivating audiences for the last 15 years now, it comes to no surprise that his reputation has been growing in both his homeland of Israel, and all around the globe for that matter, with the man of the moment also playing his own part in the promotion of future DJ and producers, through the establishment of Joy Group, a school for upcoming talents, recording studios and more. Declaring that everything he does is “because I love how my music makes people feel,” this artist to watch will take you on a musical journey like no other through each of his releases.

Achieving just that once more, ‘Cranberries Love’ further indicates the versatile nature of HEVI LEVI, and at the same time, kick-starts proceedings on what is set to be a new chapter that relates to his music production. Destined for nothing other than very top of the charts, you can check out this masterpiece of a track in all its glory below, with streaming also available through all major platforms here. We will most definitely be keeping a close eye on HEVI LEVI and all his future endeavors within our community, but in the meantime, be sure to leave us your own thoughts in the comments section. Enjoy!

Image Credit: HEVI LEVI (Press)