Lane 8 teams up with Rae Morris for brand new single ‘No Fun’: Listen

Superstar American record producer and live act Lane 8 has just dropped his first release since his fourth studio album ‘Revived’ came out back in February. “I’ve been a fan of Rae Morris since her collaboration with Icarus,” says the producer of ‘No Fun‘ alongside Rae Morris.

Teaming up with the highly skilled vocalist Rae Morris for the single called ‘No Fun,’ the artist returns to Anjunadeep after nearly a year. The sound that he exhibits for this particular single are on a completely different horizon as compared to his characteristic progressive chords and melodic house rhythms.

Having purposefully kept ‘No Fun’ separate from his ‘Reviver’ LP, Lane 8 had different plans for this release from the very beginning. Here’s what he said explaining this decision:

“Rae sent this song over to me whilst I was working on ‘Reviver’ and I instantly knew it was something I wanted to work on. As we went back and forth on the instrumental it became clear that however much we liked the track it wasn’t going to work on my album. Thankfully James and the rest of the Anjunadeep team heard it and wanted to include it on Anjunadeep 13. Happy to finally have this one out there.”

Listen to the stunning new release below, and stream it on alternative platforms here.

