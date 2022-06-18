Lil Nas X seen with Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter in the studio

By Nicole Pepe 1

In a story shared on Lil Nas X‘s Instagram, we can see someone who looks eerily similar to Thomas Bangalter, one of the two artists who make up the iconic Daft Punk, walking about the studio with a guitar in hand.

Here is a tweet from a fan account where you can see and hear a snippet of the project as well as determine for yourself whether or not that is in fact Bangalter.

J'hallucine ou c'est Thomas Bangalter en studio avec Lil Nas X ???? pic.twitter.com/EF87y7Vupl — Phoenix 909 (@Phoenix_909) June 15, 2022

In 2021, the French duo announced their split in an 8-minute emotional video posted on their YouTube channel entitled ‘Epilogue’. The clip was pulled from their 2006 film ‘Electroma’ The pair have been making music together for 28 years and helped bring to life some of the most iconic tracks such as ‘Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger’, ‘Get Lucky’, ‘One More Time’, ‘Around The World’ and the list goes on.

In Bangalter’s retirement from Daft Punk, he’s been writing a score for a new ballet entitled Mythologies, which is slated to be co-produced by Opéra National de Bordeaux and Ballet Preljocal and directed by Angelin Preljocal, the choreographer and founder of Ballet Preljocal. The ballet is over 90 minutes in running time and will premiere from July 1st to the 10th at Bordeaux’s Grand Théâtre de Bordeaux.

While neither artist has confirmed or denied that it is in fact Bangalter in the post, ears and eyes have been perked up since the upload. This would be the first time that either one of the Daft Punk members has been spotted in public since their split.

Image Credit: Ehimetalor Akhere Unuabona on Unsplash