Malaa unveiles first single from his debut album, ‘How It Is’: Listen

By Nina Kraljević 10

Just days after the announcement of his debut album ‘Don Malaa‘, French producer Malaa released the first single, ‘How It Is’. The latest track provides the bass music enthusiasts something fresh to listen to and get excited about this summer.

The mysterious masked producer has been a respectable name in the house music scene for years, especially after he got signed to Tchami’s Confession label and became a part of the collective Pardon My French, project consisting of four French producers along with Tchami, Mercer and DJ Snake. Along with the other three pioneers of french house music, Malaa is frequently found touring with them around North America and Europe, like the Pardon My French Tour in 2016, No Redemption Tour with Tchami in 2018 and recently Ring The Alarm b2b tour with DJ Snake in 2021. The hype around his debut album ‘Don Malaa’ has its merit due to a recently announced tour in NA and European cities. The released track ‘How It Is’ carries Malaa’s signature sound many would recognize.

The creator of ‘Notorious’ and ‘Bling Bling’ in his recent times teamed up with his friend DJ Snake to create a FIFA 2022 soundtrack ‘Pondicherry’, along with successful track from late 2021 called ‘Ring The Alarm’. Outside Pardon My French collective, his most famous projects were works with Rezz on ‘Criminals’ and the hit ‘Revolt’ made with Jacknife, and is oftentimes found on remixes, some of which were from Petit Biscuit, Alison Wonderland and Valentino Khan.

As we wait for the set release of ‘Don Malaa’ in September 2022, ‘How It Is’ is here to keep us hooked. ‘How It Is’ released on Illegal Music Ltd, and can be checked out here.

Image Credit: Rukes.com