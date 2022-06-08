Marshmello announces Mello ‘n Friends event in the Bahamas

By Ellie Mullins 23

Marshmello is the latest artist to announce a destination event, with his Mello ‘n Friends event with Pollen taking place this December in the Bahamas. “So excited for this… Wait until you see the lineup” he says.

On December 1-5, masked mogul Marshmello is inviting fans to leave the cold behind and join him in the Bahamas for a luxurious destination event getaway, hosted with events company Pollen. Taking place on the appropriately named Paradise Island, connecting to the city of Nassau, Mello ‘n Friends will be the ultimate fan experience, and as we’ve seen from recent destination events (ILLENIUM, Excision, ODESZA to name just a few), there’s more to these experiences than just the music. Expect a packed few days of tropical excursions, activities and much more alongside an expertly curated lineup.

About the event, he excitingly took to socials to state:

“The Mellogang is headed to the Bahamas and we’re taking-over The Atlantis. Join me Dec 1-5 on Paradise Island for 4 days and nights of sun soaked music, parties, white sand beaches and aquatic adventures. So excited for this… Wait until you see the lineup 🤯”

With this being Marshmello, we’re expecting big things from the lineup from someone who has collaborated with just about everyone across many different genres, and it seems as though future ticketholders will be in for a huge treat judging by his comments. What can we expect from it? Some heavy hitters, melodic masters and more to compliment his ever-evolving and changing style.

The star is also celebrating something else, as his second collaboration with Khalid following ‘Silence‘, titled ‘Numb‘, is releasing this Friday 10 June.

With many different packages on offer to suit everyone, you can visit the Pollen event website here to find out everything that it has to offer (with much more to be announced in the future) and to sign up for the pre-sale. Who will be heading out to the Bahamas for Mello ‘n Friends this winter? Let us know!

Image credit: Rukes.com