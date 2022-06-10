NAMM 2022: MusicSketch debut Musicsketch Notation App

By Attila Jordan Blesgen

MusicSketch officially debuted the Musicsketch Notation App at the NAMM 2022 and is set to make the life of creatives easier. Developed in Anaheim California, Musicsketch is a creative and easy-to-use app that allows music producers to jot down musical ideas on the go.

The Musicsketch Notation App is the best and simplest tool to make quick ideas come to life and is a handy tool if you do not feel confident writing down musical notations. With the app, you can simply decide in which key your notation should be and start laying down notes in 3 different modes. Either you take the DIBO mode, which is short for Direct Input Board, the Piano mode, or the Chord mode to notate musical scores.

In addition to that Musicsketch enhanced the possibilities of the App with a great collaboration mode where you can export your musical scores in either Musicsketch format, PDF, MIDI, Audio, or Music XML code to quickly exchange ideas. Plus your can export whole Leadsheets for musicians and publish them. All in all the Musicsketch Notation App will enhance every collaboration thanks to its easy handling and different exportation modes and will make collaborations between artists who do not feel that confident writing down chords much easier.

The Musicsketch Notation App is for sure a very good solution for most musicians and is available now in the Apple App Store for 1,99 dollars per month or 14,99 dollars paid annually.

Image credits: MusicSketch