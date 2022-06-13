Oliver Heldens & Tchami drop first collaborative single ‘LOW’: Listen

By Ryan Ford 30

An irresistible collaboration has come into fruition between Oliver Heldens and Tchami, as they have finally combined along with the talented Anabel Englund for their latest single “LOW”.

It’s always quite something when two pioneers of the dance music scene come together in the studio, as Oliver Heldens and Tchami have proved once again with their newest offering, “LOW”. The innovative production arrives just in time for summer, in the form of a spirited vocal anthem championing the bright vocal talents of dance staple Anabel England. Layering her subtle tones over a driving, undulating bassline, the pair create a mesmerising contrast with the single, with elements ready for the radio and others fitting for the club. All in all, the first collaboration between the two artists is as sophisticated a creation as we have come to expect from them individually over the years.

Expect to hear this infectious track on heavy rotation as the pair continue to tour worldwide. Oliver Heldens has upcoming dates across Europe as well as Canada and the US, as does Tchami, and they’ll be sure to play this new banger

Be sure to check out, “LOW”, out now on Heldeep Records, below!

Image Credits: Rukes.com