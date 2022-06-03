Premiere: Josefine & ConKi team up for stunning collaboration ‘Sleeping Alone’: Listen

By Alshaan Kassam 16

Inspired by a toxic relationship where one party is left “Sleeping Alone” with those long late nights in the city, powerful vocalist Josefine and the largest producer in Poland ConKi are bringing all the feels with a side of groove in their breathtaking collaboration.

Born in Stockholm, Sweden but currently living in Los Angeles, the talented artist known as Josefine started her musical journey by graduating from Berklee College of Music in Boston. Her signature enticing, yet feel-good sound resonates with her listeners around the world. A stunning voice indeed, Josefine takes inspiration from legendary Swedish songwriters such as Avicii and Max Martin. An artist who believes the sky is the limit when it comes to making her mark in the music industry, Josefine comes from a musical family with many sisters, always surrounded by music and it was only a matter of time before she took the steps to become an established artist. Taking her listeners on an emotive journey through stunning soundscapes and majestic vocal melodies, Josefine has called upon the legendary producer ConKi for their mesmerizing collaboration on “Sleeping Alone.” One listen is all it takes to realize this song is about to be a summer hit.

Finding the light is easy even during the darkest of days when Josefine takes the stage. A beautiful voice that is unmatched in the industry, a vibrant slow tempo beat alongside ConKi’s eclectic sound becomes apparent from the start. With Josefine’s soothing vocals flowing in perfect symmetry with the legendary producer’s gentle sound design, stargazing instrumentals begin to echo through the speakers. ConKi uses a subtle amount of bass to balance the artist’s soft, yet powerful voice. A collaboration that many of us can resonate and connect with, the artists provide a chance for us to escape real life and become one with their music. Initiating a rhythmic groove to the track, both of these artists’ talents radiate throughout the single and we would not have pictured it any other way. A summer classic indeed, Josefine and Conki are providing the perfect deep house remedy for listeners around the globe.

Listen to our exclusive premiere of “Sleeping Alone” and let us know what you think in the comments below.

Photo Credits: Josefine Official Press