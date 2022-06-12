Pula Music Week unveil huge support act program

By Ellie Mullins 5

As new ALDA and Insomniac concept Pula Music Week is gearing up for its debut edition, it has unveiled a huge lineup of support acts for each edition, accompanying the likes of Peggy Gou, Boris Brejcha, Black Coffee and more from 30 June – 6 July.

Taking over Pula, Croatia for 7 days of house & techno events, the ancient Pula Amphitheater is set to become the underground party capital in just a few weeks with Secret Project as Peggy Gou, Solomun, Disclosure, Tale Of Us, Boris Brejcha, Charlotte de Witte and Black Coffee all join together for solo headlining shows from 30 June – 6 July. If that roster of names was not impressive enough, the event has now announced the full bill of support acts and other names set to join each headliner.

Kicking proceedings off on 30 June with Peggy Gou, rising duo Overmono, who are fast becoming a hot name in the underground circuit, will take to the stage before the main act herself, whilst FKA.m4a warms up the crowd expertly. Moving into the weekend festivities with Solomun on Friday 1 July, Johannes Brecht will provide an unmissable live set, creating a dynamic aura that will further propel the night forward to provide unforgettable memories for ticketholders. Before this live set, Bosnian based duo After Affair will curate a spellbinding set consisting of multi-genre anthems. Bringing the UK to the forefront on Saturday 2 July, TSHA and La La who both represent strong upcoming talents will surround the Amphitheater with their encapsulating signature sounds, offering a perfect opening for fellow UK duo Disclosure. Rounding out the weekend with an epic story to tell through melodic techno, Tale Of Us take over on Sunday 3 July with Colyn and ADIN, both with unique sounds that will compliment the duo’s set perfectly.

Going into the final few days, it gets FCKNG SERIOUS as label head Boris Brejcha descends onto the event on Monday 4 July with fan favourite label mainstays Ann Clue, Moritz Hofbauer and Deniz Bul. Techno fans are in for a treat a day later on Tuesday 5 July, with power couple Charlotte de Witte and Enrico Sangiuliano performing powerful solo sets, as XO set the tone for what will be an electrifying night. Last but certainly not least, the serene soundscape of Black Coffee sees the debut edition of Pula Music Week out on Wednesday 6 July with Angelos and Baggi in what will be an explosive ending, with each artist coming armed with sets ready to blow minds.

Tickets for each event during Pula Music Week are now available through the website here, and you can see all options available for each night.

Image credit: Pula City archives