R3HAB releases pop-influenced single ‘Sway My Way’: Listen

By Nicole Pepe 9

Multi-Platinum producer R3HAB joins forces with one of Australia‘s most formidable singers/songwriters Amy Shark for ‘Sway My Way’, an organic take on Bic Runga‘s renowned song ‘Sway’.

Fadil El Ghoul, better known as R3HAB, has been trailblazing his way through dance music for the past fifteen years. From his breakthrough remixes for Rihanna, Drake, Taylor Swift, and Calvin Harris, to anthems such as platinum-certified ‘All Around The World (La La La)’ and ‘Lullaby’.

The new single marks a creative departure from R3HAB’s signature high-energy dance music style with a more laid-back feel. Riding on organic instrumentals and Shark’s crystalline vocals, the two artists create a cathartic and emotive sonic energy that still pays homage to the original version. ‘Sway My Way‘ follows R3HAB‘s recent bilingual release ‘Turn The Lights Down Low’ with Timmy Trumpet and Chinese singer NINEONE#.

R3HAB states, “Every record reveals a new facet of the artist behind it. ‘Sway My Way‘ might surprise some listeners, as it’s got a more organic and stripped-back feel than many of my singles, but I love the dynamic it brings. Amy is an incredible artist and a pleasure to work with, and I’m so glad she helped me bring this song to life.”

Listen to ‘Sway My Way’ by RE3HAB ft. Amy Shark on your preferred streaming platform here.

Credit: CYB3RPVNK / Provided by Unfolded PR