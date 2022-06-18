Roan Inke returns with captivating new single ‘Prana’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 4

Fusing Future Bass with House for each of his productions, Roan Inke has left us all in awe with his latest single, ‘Prana,’ leaving no doubt to the imagination. Enhancing his presence at any given chance, this fast-rising star is only just at the beginning of what is shaping up to become an illustrious musical career, and we are all for it.

Taking listeners on the most unique of musical journeys, Roan Inke is more than set on leaving a lasting impact within the dance scene, with his latest single, ‘Prana,’ acting as a clear indicator of everything that he has set out to achieve in his career thus far. Fusing House and Future Bass in a way that will scintillate even the toughest of crowds, the Texas-based DJ/producer has taken inspiration from both his classical musical background, as well as from various electronic artists, including the likes of deadmau5, Tchami, Flume and Louis the Child to name a few.

Having blessed fans alike with his debut single ‘Love Love Love‘ back in March, this fast-rising star has set his sights on global domination, and we are all for it. Following the successful emergence within our community, Roan saw his single ‘Meditate‘ also gain traction in quick succession, and with no signs of slowing down, ‘Prana’ is more than set on achieving similar success rates as his previous two singles. Featuring some rolling basslines, deep rumbling vocals, and euphoric synth chords, this latest production offers all the elements that we would expect to hear at festivals worldwide, with the main inspiration for the tracks’ title coming from the Sanskrit word for “breath,” that Roan first heard whilst practising yoga.

Embodying Roan’s desire to fuse modern sounds that can be found in genres such as Future Bass, with those classic structures that House has been offering over the years, ‘Prana’ is the perfect representation of just that, and take our word on this, you will most definitely be feeling some type of way once getting your hands on this masterpiece of a track. Out now, be sure to check out ‘Prana’ in all its glory below, with streaming also available through all major platforms here. We will be keeping a close eye on Roan and all his future endeavors, but for the time being, don’t forget to leave us your own thoughts on this certified hit in the comments section. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Roan Inke (via Press)