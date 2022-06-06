Steve Angello set to perform solo in Mykonos this July

By Ellie Mullins

For the first time in a long time, Steve Angello is returning to the decks solo to perform at Cavo Paradiso in Mykonos this July.

Although the solo projects of Steve Angello, Axwell and Sebastian Ingrosso have taken a sort of backseat, and with that also their solo set appearances, since Swedish House Mafia came back with a vengeance, Steve Angello is giving fans in Greece a true treat in July as he’s back with his first solo set in a long time for one night only.

For those that have been fortunate to witness them, they know that a solo Steve Angello set is something that is held in high regard. Taking the crowds on a spiritual journey (especially with the gospel-like intro of his sets, using his track ‘Rejoice‘) and a nostalgia trip with his older hits and even some SHM favourites, he would ensure that no second of his sets were wasted and were filled with the best bangers. Whether it be on the mainstage of Tomorrowland or debuting a live set at Creamfields, there’s no question as to why these sets have been missed – even with fans still rejoicing at the fact that the trio are back on stage together as a unit – but they won’t be missed for much longer.

On Friday July 15, Cavo Paradiso is hosting the man himself for a DJ set that will blow the roof off the place. Tickets are already available for this special Steve Angello show in Mykonos, and you can buy yours now here. Be sure to secure your ticket fast as this will no doubt be a sell out event. For more details on table reservations, check out the club’s post below.

Image credit: Jason Fenmore (Ohdagyo)