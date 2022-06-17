Swedish House Mafia set to play secret gig tonight

By Ellie Mullins 47

Swedish House Mafia are seemingly getting in some warmup sets before their huge ‘Paradise Again‘ tour across America and Europe/UK, and are playing a secret set in an unknown location tonight, described as “A secret party at a secret location for secret people” by the trio.

Whilst their new album is seeing them get into the touring habit again, performing at huge festivals across the world, they’re also seemingly big fans of playing intimate surprise sets too. The trio comprised of Steve Angello, Axwell and Sebastian Ingrosso most recently performed at an intimate, invite-only afterparty/release party for Spotify ahead of their headlining performance at Coachella this past April, and now they’re throwing another secret party, but no one quite knows where it is yet.

Tweeting it out earlier, Swedish House Mafia are performing tonight in a secret location. The venue isn’t the only thing not known to everyone, as even the country where it will be at isn’t public information but those lucky enough to be attending will know soon enough. See their tweet about the party below:

A secret party at a secret location for secret people

tonight… — Swedish House Mafia (@swedishousemfia) June 17, 2022

Cryptic as ever, it’s clear that wherever they end up performing tonight, partygoers are in for a true treat. With this darker new era of their sound, Swedish House Mafia have changed their sets up massively since the last time they performed as a group before separating. It’s clear that their influences this time draw closer to the underground sounds rather than just the mainstream, mainstage sound. Of course, they’ve managed to strike the balance between sounds of old and sounds of new, inviting in new fans to mix in with the dedicated old fans that never left.

More details about this secret party will surely emerge soon, so stay tuned to our socials! For those not lucky enough to be attending tonight, you can find out where they’re performing near you by viewing the full list of their current tour dates here.

Image credit: Rukes.com