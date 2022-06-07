The Weeknd & Daft Punk’s music video for ‘I Feel It Coming’ passes 1 billion views

By Nicole Pepe 29

The Weeknd and Daft Punk smash hit track ‘I Feel It Coming’ has finally hit 1 billion views for their official music video on YouTube after being uploaded five years ago.

From the monumental album ‘Starboy‘ this track was released back in 2016 and received a ton of accolades such as peaking at Number 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 list and staying there for a huge 27 weeks, Number 3 on the Billboard Mainstream Top 40 list, and Number 2 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop list. Not to mention, went six times platinum in the United States alone.

The music video, which was released a long five months after the initial track release, plays along well with the recurring outer space theme that ‘Starboy’ creates. The video conjures up rocky mountains on a planet reminiscent of Mars, an alien love story featuring a ‘Stargirl’ who is played by Kiko Mizuhara, and even a quick cameo from our favorite extraterrestrial-like beings Daft Punk themselves.

This is the second music video to pass the 1 billion views milestone for The Weeknd, the first, also from his album ‘Starboy’ is the title track which currently sits at 2 billion streams.

You can help welcome ‘I Feel It Coming’ by The Weeknd and Daft Punk into the billions club by watching it below:

Image Credit: Getty Images for NARAS