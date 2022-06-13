Third Party release euphoric new track ‘Joy’: Listen

By Jack Spilsbury 24

Third Party have released the certified anthem ‘Joy’, the first original release from the duo in almost 2 years.

Dynamic British duo Third Party, comprised of Jonnie Macaire and Harry Bass, have set the world of electronic music alight since arriving on the scene in 2011. Scoring high-quality collaborations with the likes of Martin Garrix on ‘Lions In The Wild’ and Steve Angello on ‘Lights’, Third Party has cemented themselves within the industry and this is only showcased via the duo’s newest release, ‘Joy’.

‘Joy’ finds itself as the perfect embodiment of a club-ready track, championing euphoric sounds with house and acid-house elements throughout it arrives as a dedicated showcase of the duo’s sonic evolution and maturing sound. Anthemic vocals elevate the track, allowing for an intense burst of energy and a steady stream of exhilaration, it’s a toast to the sounds that dominate the UK club scene and won’t sound out of place blasting through mainstage festival speakers. Being the first original track from Third Party in almost 2 years, ‘Joy’ presents itself as a dominating return of original music from the duo, giving a sneak peek into what to expect from them in the future.

Third Party’s, ‘Joy’ , is out now on the duo’s own label, Release Records, and you can check the euphoric track for yourself on Spotify below or alternatively on your streaming platform of choice here. Make sure to let us know what you think!

Image Credit: Third Party