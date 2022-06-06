Tomorrowland unveils official timetable for its 2022 edition next month

By Creighton Branch 54

As summer begins to take form, the biggest electronic music festival in the world, Tomorrowland has just released its official timetable along with the rest of the lineup which includes over 800 artists taking the stage during three consecutive weekends.

As we are only 50 days away from the start of the 16th edition, “The Reflection of Love,” will take center stage for the world to see. When it comes to festival performance conflicts, attendees might have the hardest time they have ever had choosing who they will see this year as the timetable is littered with must see shows all day. Tomorrowland (as usual) has left no stone unturned and has collected arguably the best list of talent in history for their 2022 edition next month.

The main stage will see the return of Hardwell, Fisher, Afrojack B2B, Armin van Buuren, Timmy Trumpet, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike along with so many others, including Martin Garrix who will close out the stage on Sunday. Some of the other notable acts include Above & Beyond, ACRAZE, Adam Beyer, Adriatique, Alan Walker, Alesso, Amelie Lens, ARTBAT, Carola, Cellini, Diplo, DJ Diesel, Eric Prydz presents HOLO, Jana Vitiligo, Kungs, Lost Frequencies, Maceo Plex, Major Lazer Soundsystem, Mandidextrous, Marshmello, Moore Kismet, Netsky, Odssey, Paul Kalkbrenner, RayRay, Reinier Zonneveld, SHOUSE, Tale Of Us, Tinie Tempah and Vintage Culture.

Just given the lineup and timetable, this edition of Tomorrowland is shaping up to be the best one yet, with an incredible three weekends that will surely be filled with unforgettable performances across the grounds.

An extra ticket sale is scheduled to take place tomorrow, June 7th, on the Tomorrowland website here.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland Media