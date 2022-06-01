Trap and Bass Essentials Vol.2 featuring Jessica Audiffred & Stööki Sound

Showcasing the very best and brightest in the trap and bass scene, We Rave You is excited to present volume two of our Trap and Bass Essentials featuring the bass queen Jessica Audiffred and legendary trap duo Stööki Sound.

Welcoming listeners into the beauty of trap and bass music, many just need that first essential slow-tempo or destructive beat to lure them in and then they are fans for life. Our Trap and Bass Essentials will be covering it all to make sure you stay up to date with the artists throwing it down and taking over the music industry right now. For the month of June, we are excited to highlight the bass and dubstep queen Jessica Audiffred who has undeniably been killing the game right now after playing the bassPOD stage at EDC Las Vegas 2022 and the iconic BASSRUSH pool party during EDC Week. Now, after over two years the legendary trap duo Stööki Sound are back to take us back to where it all started with their signature slow-tempo trap-induced sound taking over worldwide and we are excited to explore their newest release.

Jesicca Audiffred – “Riding”

Photo Credits: Jessica Audiffred Official Press

A name who has been shining and taking over the bass scene one hard-hitting beat at a time, Jessica Audiffred continues to make her mark and dominate the globe with her destructive signature sound. Whether it be at a pool party or main stage, this talented artist can make a crowd erupt in energy no matter the time of the day. With an impressive resume including tours with Excision, Riot Ten, and many more, her sound design has long outgrown Mexico City and is now radiating across North America and more. Collaborating with Point.Blank for their monstrous tune “Riding,” this one is an immediate crowd pleaser. Featuring a powerful vocal delivery from Martay M’Kenzy, this track incorporates the ideal amount of bass and futuristic sound one can offer. As you navigate through a four-on-the-floor introduction and electrifying organ chords until they reach full throttle of bass-induced madness, Jessica Audiffred has absolutely nailed this tune and we cannot wait to hear this one rinsed out this festival season.

Stööki Sound – “Lost”

Photo Credits: Stööki Sound Official Press

Recognized for crafting the classic trap single “Ball So Hard,” with HUCCI, Stööki Sound are bringing it back to their original vibe with a dark and underground twist. If you are not up to date with this legendary duo, then it is time to get with it as these artists remain loyal to their fan base to deliver a unique sound that articulates the influence of growing up in London, UK. Heavily influenced by rap and trap music, the single begins with a subtle melody and slow tempo beat proving that nothing has changed over the years. We are all here for it, as the power-duo builds momentum with elements of distortion and a vibrant drop-tuned in with soothing vocal chops we cannot get enough of. Never failing to deliver all the right vibes to prove they are right back in action, the trap enthusiasts are all about it and have been awaiting this moment. Worth the wait indeed, Stööki Sound are only getting warmed up this year, and be sure to stay in the loop with the duo as they continue to take over the music industry.

