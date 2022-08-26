Carl Cox, John Summit, Above & Beyond and more set to play at Burning Man camps

By Ellie Mullins 15

Although Burning Man does not identify itself under the label of being a music festival – rather a community led temporary city event which encompasses self expression – they consistently have huge electronic acts perform there and some names have been confirmed including Diplo B2B Vintage Culture, Above & Beyond and more.

Black Rock City, the name given to the temporary home of Burning Man, may not be a music festival in a typical sense, but that doesn’t stop it from bringing the top electronic tastemakers to the desert year after year. The likes of Monolink, Carl Cox, Flume, Skrillex and many more have all appeared in various camps around the ‘city’ in the past whether planned or spontaneously, and to celebrate its return following a virtual edition last year, its musical lineup rivals that of previous years.

Fitting with the 2022 theme of ‘Waking Dreams,’ this lineup is certainly a dream come true for any electronic music fan no matter the genre. Throughout various camps as you travel from one to the next via bike (or even art car if you’re feeling adventurous) you’ll find some incredible names and a few have just been announced.

Opulent Temple, which started as a Large Scale Art & Music theme camp and is now an important part of Burning Man, has truly held nothing back this year as it announces one of the biggest lineups in its history. From Monday to Saturday, each day has its own highlights but quite a few stick out. Some highlights include a live set from Infected Mushroom on Saturday, sets from Carl Cox and John Summit on Wednesday (which is worth noting that Summit tweeted out saying he’s ‘playing with’ Cox, so perhaps we could also expect a B2B set?), a huge B2B set from Diplo and Vintage culture on Thursday and trance heaven with Spencer Brown, Above & Beyond & Gabriel and Dresden on Friday. Check out the full lineups below for Opulent Temple.

On the other hand, PLAYGROUND is hosting two stages, Arrival stage and Dune lounge this year, and their lineups are equally as crazy. Over on Arrival, you’ll find techno tastemakers and power couple Charlotte de Witte and Enrico Sangiuliano sharing the stage together on Thursday, Lee Foss closing out on Wednesday, Yulia Niko (our latest cover star for the August edition of our digital magazine) playing on Friday and Monolink and BLOND:ISH on Saturday after the man burns. Over in the Dune lounge, you’ll also find some artists playing secondary sets including Carl Cox and Yulia Niko, and also stars such as Apache, Sabo and more.

Of course, there will be plenty more acts than this but more names seem to be under wraps for now. Heading out to Burning Man this year? Check out their expert survival guide here for more information.

Image credit: Viaggio Routard via Flickr