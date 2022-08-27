David Guetta & Bebe Rexha link for intoxicating track ‘I’m Good (Blue)’: Listen

By Jack Spilsbury 23

David Guetta and Bebe Rexha link up for ‘I’m Good (Blue)’, released 5 years after Guetta started producing the track.

David Guetta has had an unstoppable year in 2022, collaborating with A-list superstars the likes of The Black Eyed Peas and Shakira on ‘Don’t You Worry’ as well as achieving a globe-concurring hit with ‘Crazy What Love Can Do’, there seems no sign of stopping for the French producer. Although starting work producing the track ‘I’m Good (Blue)‘ over 5 years ago, the recent viral success on the social media app TikTok has led the track with Bebe Rexha to see the light of day, releasing today on Warner Music.

‘I’m Good (Blue)’ features as the fourth track David Guetta and Bebe Rexha have worked on together following that of ‘Family’, ‘Get Together’ and ‘Hey Mama’ and samples the 1999 hit by Eiffel 65, ‘Blue (Da Ba Dee)’, which topped global charts around the world on its official release, selling millions of copies. Sampling the original piano keys, the vocal talent Bebe Rehxa adds to the track, performing relatable lyrics about expecting a good night. The track is exciting, and thrilling, containing energy to accompany every club night or festival mainstage, blasting loudly through bass-filled speakers, it makes perfect use of the sample, displaying Guetta and Rexha’s incredible talent that has made them global superstars.

‘I’m Good (Blue)’ is out now and the release is accompanied by an official lyric blue, featuring none-surprisingly a lot of blue you can check it out on Youtube here. Check out the intoxicating ‘I’m Good (Blue)’ for yourself on Spotify below or alternatively on your streaming platform of choice here. Don’t forget to let us know what you think.

Image Credit: Rankin / Provided by Listen-Up PR