Eflorem unveil eclectic new single ‘Dreams’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 10

Bringing the most vibrant of vibes into the dance scene, Eflorem have just unveiled their latest single, in the form of ‘Dreams.‘ More than set on enticing even the toughest of crowds, the powerhouse duo have once again showcased their creativity and musical prowess in true fashion.

Taking listeners on the most unique of musical journeys, Eflorem have just unveiled a single for the ages, entitled ‘Dreams.’ Implementing their signature sound throughout, the California-based duo are more than set on leaving their own impact within the electronic dance industry, whilst their distinct approach towards music production, most definitely helps them stand out from all the rest. Comprised by Heather Worden and Edward McManus, Eflorem have been adapting to the constant changes within our scene since their formation back in 2013, as their dubstep-inspired tracks, have developed in rapid fashion into Speed House and Hyper House that leaves no doubt to the imagination.

Having studied production, engineering and sound design, it comes to no surprise that this multifaceted duo incorporates all their knowledge into the music that they produce, and in turn, further elevate their presence through not only their releases, but also through their very own visuals that offer a brighter look into everything that they have set out to achieve thus far in their career. Launching their very own audio Post-Production, as well as working with some of the biggest names and labels within our community, Eflorem are showing no signs of slowing down, with each of their endeavors further cementing their status as an artist to watch. Blessing us all with mega hits such as ‘Get It‘ alongside CJ Silva and ‘With You,’ fans alike are in for a treat yet again, as ‘Dreams’ will scintillate even the toughest of crowds.

Aligning beautifully with their vision as a duo in our scene, ‘Dreams’ enables the bridge and juggle between different genres, and in doing so, only further indicates the undeniable musical prowess of the duo. Out now, ‘Dreams’ will have anyone feeling some type of way, whilst the accompanying music video that was also created by the pair, takes us all on the most breathtaking of visual journeys. With this said, be sure to check out this masterpiece of a track in all its glory below, and don’t forget to stay up to date with Eflorem, by following them on Facebook, Instagram and Spotify. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Eflorem (Press)