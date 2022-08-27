Faithless take part in Apple Music’s Home Session series

By Chris Vuoncino 9

Faithless, the music group founded back in 1994, has been making a return to the forefront of the industry since they released their first album in over a decade, All Blessed, back in 2020. Now they have taken part in the recently formed Apple Music Home Session series, a project begun during the Covid-19 pandemic, and they have teamed up with constant collaborator Nathan Ball to perform two songs.

For the session, the group chose to rework the single, This Feeling, from their most recent album, as well as explore a cover of the Gnarls Barkley hit song, Crazy, which features Nathan Ball taking over vocal duties. Founding member and multi-instrumentalist member Sister Bliss discussed the process, “We really felt these songs had the perfect summer chilled vibe with real heart and a profound message, that seems totally relevant to the times we live in—and showcases the more mellow musical side of Faithless that people who have fallen in love with our dance anthems over the years may be less aware of.” This energy certainly shines through, as the tracks maintain their energy and drive that gives them their power, but the interpretations pull them back to allow for the summer energy and diversity of the group to shine through.

Choosing a prominent single like Crazy, also is a unique decision, especially for a group with such a storied history and back catalog, but Sister Bliss clarifies the decision with her statement:

“[We just tried] to make it as emotive and still as possible, which is quite different to the beat-driven, funky original,” says Sister Bliss. “It allows Nathan’s voice and the amazing lyrics to shine through. The lyrics tell such a relevant and heartfelt story, so we really wanted to do them justice and not overcrowd the song. I also felt it had an almost gospel vibe, so wanted to add the grandeur of the church organ into the mix. The subtle instrumentation weaving round the piano and vocal gives it a distinctly Faithless, cinematic vibe, I think.”

The passion, and connection to the music and even more so, the art of creation and story telling certainly shine through on the session. Sister Bliss did not mince words when she went into her feelings of lockdown, love for storytelling and the appreciation and passion that she continues to feel, even after 30 years in the industry:

“While I was stuck at home [in lockdown] I had time to reflect on the global tours, the albums, the incredible people I’ve met along the way in my 30-year career,“ she says. “I’m hugely grateful for the life I have had in the world of music, which most people never get to experience. I also felt very angry that the arts are so disregarded by our government in this country, which motivated me to stand up for our industry during lockdown—and makes me feel that music with a political message is still very important.”

The sessions are available now on Apple Music and can be accessed here.

Image Credit: Blue Laybourne / Provided by Suess Media