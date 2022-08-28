Jean-Michel Jarre reveals ‘BRUTALISM’, the first single from upcoming album ‘OXYMORE’: Listen

By Samantha Reis 28

Electronic music pioneer Jean-Michel Jarre delivers a techno-infused track with apocalyptic force, saying that ‘BRUTALISM‘ is ‘definitely a heavier track‘.

Frenchman Jean-Michel Jarre is one of the most iconic pioneers of electronic music, and after his extensive and brilliant career, he has not slowed down his creative mind. Jarre continues to innovate the industry and innovate himself, and the proof is in the works he continually releases. His latest offering is ‘BRUTALISM’ which, as the name suggests, is a single wrapped in hardness and an explosive beat. Out now via Sony Music, this is the first extract to be revealed from the highly anticipated album ‘OXYMORE‘. Dubbed Jarre’s most ambitious project to date, it is an extremely conceptual work dedicated to late French composer Pierre Henry. Henry was a notable figure in music, both electronic and classic, and played a huge role in Jarre’s development, as his major influence at the Groupe de Recherche Musicales (GRM) where he studied. Jean-Michel Jarre and Pierre Henry had plans for a collaboration, which was planned for the album ‘Electronica‘. After Henry died in 2017, his widow gave Jarre the stems of material that had been prepared for this collaboration. In a heartfelt and deserved homage, Jarre offers in ‘OXYMORE’ a musical journey where Pierre Henry’s sounds interact with Jarre’s, in an elegant dance between digital and analogue sounds inspired by the French movement ‘musique concrete’.

Starting off with an enormous punch, ‘BRUTALISM’ offers an intricate and interesting mesh of layers, provided by the unique way it was produced. It’s scenic, and dramatic, like a soundtrack to a brutally intense scenario. On the concept behind this track, Jarre says that:

‘That’s definitely a heavier track (…) I wanted to create an apocalyptic mood. Like a kind of big bang of Berlin techno, at the beginning when it was an explosion, that kind of feel, maybe due to the remains of the war.’

‘OXYMORE’ is the successor to 2021’s acclaimed ‘Amazônia‘ and is set to be released on October 21 via Sony Music. Pre-order the upcoming album here and watch the music video for power track ‘BRUTALISM’ below:

Image Credit: Louis Adrien Le Blay / Provided by Falcon Publicity