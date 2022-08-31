Jurgen Masati aims to conquer dance music [Artist Spotlight]

By Yotam Dov 4

The music industry has gifted several talents to the world who have not only entertained but healed audiences through their music. It has always been a space dominated by young talents, so competition is steep. Only original talents like the rising musician and singer Jurgen Masati have managed to stand out from the crowd. The artist from the UK has quickly separated himself from his contemporaries with his distinct style of singing and unusual take on contemporary music that is both familiar yet cutting edge.

Jurgen Masati is just a newbie in the industry but has managed to make a mark with his natural music-making skills and euphonious voice. The artist has dropped a few songs already, and each of them has been well received by the audiences. Some of his songs titled “I Will Never Not Love You”, “Changes”, “Shelter”, “If We Never Met”, and “Say to You”, have topped the list of highest-streamed songs on various digital streaming platforms. The song “Changes” has been a smash, hit earning the most streams for Jurgen, and the numbers are rising daily.

“Changes” as a song showcases the level of Jurgen’s talent as an artist. It is not the ordinary song it initially seems to be. It has an infectious energy that glides seamlessly through its electrifying rhythms to connect with the listeners. The lyrics are equally blazing and heartwarming. “Changes” has proved that an unconventional take on music can resonate with people at a deeper level. It can be as soul-soothing as original genres.

As a rising musician and singer, Jurgen knows about the unpredictability and competition in the industry. Even though he rolled out back-to-back hits, Jurgen has never felt he is perfect. He keeps honing his craft every day, which is not just limited to singing and music composition. Jurgen is extremely talented in playing multiple musical instruments like guitar, bass, and piano. However, he prefers to be a musician first and an artist second.

Jurgen wants to inspire people with his music. He is not the kind of musician who creates to entertain people at a club or a party. Many of his rhythmic compositions carry deep emotional expressions. Audiences really have to pay attention to the lyrics to feel connected to the song. His music reflects a slice of his real-life experiences, which is what people relate to. Jurgen is highly expressive with his songs both musically and lyrically.

Jurgen has managed to stand out by blending his personal style with contemporary genres. His music ignites a subtle passion and can be enjoyed by audiences of all ages from different walks of life. His authenticity toward creativity has helped him become distinct and unique. Jurgen never follows trends just to be in the limelight. Instead, he loves to create trends by being unique in his own way. He ensures that his music never becomes a cheap copy of some hit musician but rather a motivation to inspire young artists.

Jurgen just started his journey and has already become a role model to many budding artists. He has touched millions of hearts with his addictive melody and heartfelt lyrics and will continue to leave a legacy for others to follow.

Image Credit: Jurgen Masati (Press) / Provided by Ascend Agency