Like Mike goes solo in latest release ‘Desire’: Listen

By Jan César 9

Like Mike continues his solo career by dropping into the label schedule this month with his new single, “Desire”.

With a dose of deep pulsing grooves, “Desire” is a track, that is ready for late-night festivals and early mornings after parties.

Still maintaining his presence in the well-known duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Michael Thivaios has been slowly building a solo career on his own. With the release of his debut album “Pain, Love & What Comes After”, Mike demonstrated a different side to his musical abilities. This album featured Smokepurpp, Blueface and rap superstar Lil Baby. With “Desire”, the Belgian artist continues to expand his catalogue.

The song is completely written, produced, and sung by Mike, putting his creative abilities on full display. This song could be heard already in Mike´s first solo sets in Las Vegas and Tomorrowland Winter. With the praise from fans, the DJ/producer is sure to drop even more hits after “Desire”

Like Mike once again proves that a different take from what he mainly does with his brother Dimitri was worth the risk. His solo releases, together with his growing independent record label Green Room are something worth watching.

You can listen to the song below.

Image Credit: Press