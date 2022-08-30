Morgan Page & HARBER unite for contagious dance-pop hit, “Body Like”

By Ryan Ford 9

Morgan Page and HARBER have joined forces on a contagious new pop-dance record, ‘ Body Like’ , which is out now via Armada Music.

This new Morgan Page and HARBER collaboration sees Nashville singer-songwriter sid tipton join the production, with her unrivalled vocal talents complimenting a scintillating, piano-heavy topline from start to finish. The summer anthem arrives as a catchy, fun, dance-pop track, which is empowering, chill, deep, and groovy, yet dance-floor-ready; a must-add to your end-of-season playlists. Both serving as some of the most innovative talents on the scene right now, Page and HARBER are sure to garner incredible support for their new production in the months to come.

Speaking on their new collaboration, HARBER had this to say about their production process;

“Morgan and I have been working on ‘Body Like’ together for a while now. We’re thrilled with how it came out and to finally release it on Armada. I’ve known sid tipton for years, so collaborating on this record was a fun process. We’re excited for everybody to finally hear it!”

Recently, Morgan has teamed up with veteran Ferry Corsten on ‘Wounded,’ ‘Turn Off My Mind’ with Lights, and released remixes for Daft Punk, deadmau5, ARTY, Alessia Cara, Ava Max, David Solomon, Gareth Emery, Flight Facilities, and more. New York-based HARBER has also been busy in the studio previous to this new release, having recently dropped ‘Nothing’ on Spinnin’ Records along with Disco Fries and GRAMMY-nominated Luxtides.

Morgan Page also revealed his relief in finally getting this latest production out to the world;

“After teasing ‘Body Like’ in my sets for months – it’s finally coming out! I love piano house and it’s the perfect match with sid’s vocals. Just in time for those late summer vibes. Excited for everyone to hear it!”

Image Credit: Morgan Page & Andrew Runner