Nicky Romero partners up with EDX for melodic anthem “Out Of Control”

By Ryan Ford 1

DJ titans Nicky Romero and EDX have joined forces for their sleek new melodic number, ‘ Out Of Control’.

Nicky Romero and EDX have come together for the first time on Spinnin’ Records, to release one of their most sophisticated records to date respectively. Sonically, the production combines both of their unique styles seamlessly, making for an intricate and engaging mix, driven forward by its gripping undulating bassline rhythms. The topline also catches the ear, complete with swirling synthwork that provides the perfect platform for the infectious vocals that roll throughout the track from start to finish.

Both prolific entrepreneurs and legendary musicians in their own lanes, the track is undoubtedly going to experience heavy rotation in the months to come. It has already received significant support from some of their industry peers, with the likes of Martin Garrix, R3HAB, Timmy Trumpet and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike all supporting the record on their respective radio platforms. It would have premiered on their own radio stations too, with Romero still going strong with Protocol Radio, while EDX continues to broadcast his NoXcuses radio show.

Pioneer of the EDM surge in the late 2000s, Nicky Romero has firmly established himself in the industry as one of the leading producers on the scene. Meanwhile, Grammy-nominated DJ EDX has cultivated a diverse portfolio of hits that have landed him the title of the most streamed Swiss artist of all time.

Be sure to check out their new collaboration ‘Out Of Control’, for yourselves below!

Image Credit: Rukes.com