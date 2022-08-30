Noisia ends prolific career with a final heartfelt performance

By Nicole Pepe

Dutch trio Noisia have taken their final bow on stage during a momentous performance at Lowlands Festival in the Netherlands, where it all started.

In 2019, the group announced that they would be splitting at the end of 2020 citing “creative differences”, yet continued to put out new music along with a farewell tour that eventually was postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To cap off nearly 20 years of music creation, Noisia announced in April that they were releasing their final album entitled ‘Closer‘ which was released that coming May. The album was a bittersweet ode to the music they’ve made over the years and a glimpse into what’s next for the three producers.

The final Noisia performance was held at Lowlands Festival, to a smaller, yet emotional audience. In a clip shared on Reddit, we can see Skrillex and Black Sun Empire joining the group behind the decks to witness the iconic moment. Thys who is one-third of Noisia tweeted out,

“We played the last Noisia show ever last night. Had so many friends and family on stage with us to celebrate the whole story. Monumental. Made memories for forever.” He added, “The shared love. The rowdiness. The sadness. The love. The loudness. The vulnerability. The fun. The joy. The history. The future. The energy. The beauty. The friendship.”

The official Noisia Instagram also posted a heartfelt video capturing the trio’s final performance moments on stage together with a caption stating ‘Goodbye person. See you in the next life’

Image Credit: Noisia Press / Publicity Image