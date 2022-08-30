Red Valley Festival makes monumental return after 2 year break [Review]

By Ellie Mullins 9

After 2 years, halted due to the pandemic, Red Valley Festival marked a huge return, bringing the likes of Martin Garrix and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike to Olbia in Italy.

The first edition back after the pandemic is something special, and Red Valley Festival in Olbia, Sardinia in Italy know this well. Earlier this month, the festival brought four days of fun back to the Italian city on 12-15 August (with 3 of the 4 nights being complete sellouts) and We Rave You joined in on the festivities to witness some of the world’s biggest DJs headline the stage. No less than 70,000 people attended this year’s edition, marking one of their biggest and most successful yet with 15,000-20,000 people in attendance daily from all around Italy and the rest of Europe.

On 13 August, the feel-good vibes were out in full force as Martin Garrix headlined, bringing along with him Justin Mylo, Matisse & Sadko and many others who kept the party atmosphere flowing throughout the day into the night, keeping energy levels raised until 5AM. 14 August was not to be outshined either, with Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike bringing their signature whirlwind sets jam packed with big room hits to get the crowds bouncing.

Image credit: Red Valley / provided by Magma Events

Not even just about the acts that provided the entertainment though, Red Valley Festival made sure it was just as much of a visual success as it was an audio success. Creating what is said to be one of the most impressive and prestigious stages in all of Italy, the Volcano Stage standing at 18 metres high and 48 metres wide made sure to match the larger-than-life energy that both performers and crowds alike were radiating. As for the special effects – of which there were over 250 – there was certainly no shortage of that. Fire, confetti, CO2, fire: you name it, Red Valley had it.

Once again marking itself as one of the biggest and most important events in Italy, Red Valley Festival has put itself further on the map, thus opening itself up to visitors of more countries and regions as the festival’s history continues to grow and extend.

“Nearly 40 artists took to our stage to perform sensational live shows, full of special effects and surprises. Every night, they were able to make you dance and sing for 10 hours straight: we believe there is no greater satisfaction than seeing thousands and thousands of souls united by the same passion,” said the festival We can’t wait to see how they top this year’s edition next year, but for now you can visit their website here to keep up to date with the latest information for 2023, and to watch their aftermovie recaps from each day.

Featured image credit: Red Valley / provided by Magma Events