Tiësto & Annika share first pictures of their new born son

By Chris Vuoncino 2

Tiësto has had a great 2022 so far. Having scored a major hit with the single, Hot In It, with Charli XCX, as well making headlines at the return of Tomorrowland with his throwback set dedicated to his trance roots, his good fortune has continued with the announcement of the birth of his son.

The news came earlier today, August 27, 2022 with a simple post on Twitter announcing that Viggo Tiësto Verwest had officially been born. He also assured his fans around the world that both the new baby, as well as his wife, Annika Backes were in good health. This is Tiesto’s second child with Annika, after they welcomed their daughter, Viola Margreet Verwest, to the family back in November of 2020. While everyone is no doubt extremely excited for the producer and his growing family, it does seem that the addition of his new child will affect some of his upcoming schedule. Along with the announcement of the birth, he did mention that Viggo Tiësto was a bit early, and that he would be remaining with his family for the immediate future. Seeing as Tiesto was scheduled to perform at Creamfields on August 28th, it’s safe to assume that this performance will no longer be going forward. Beyond that, his next scheduled date is September 3rd at AYU Dayclub in Las Vegas. There is no official word yet from the Dutch producer when he will return to the stage, but an announcement is most likely imminent. For those looking to catch Tiesto on the road throughout the rest of the year, his full itinerary can be found here. In the meantime, all of us at We Rave You send congratulations and well wishes to Tiesto and his whole family on this wonderful day.

I am thrilled to announce that my son, Viggo Tiësto Verwest, has been born.

Although he came earlier than expected, @annikaverwest and Viggo are doing great.

As I’m sure you imagine, it's impossible for me to be away from them right now. — Tiësto (@tiesto) August 27, 2022

Image Credit: Tiësto (Instagram)