It’s only a matter of days until Above & Beyond bring the party to London as the Group Therapy Weekender takes place this coming weekend.

The Group Therapy Weekender will take place at the Royal Docks in East London between 10 & 11 September, and will invite some of the finest talents from both the Anjunabeats and Anjunadeep imprints to the capital for unmissable performances, not forgetting an exclusive headline performance from Above & Beyond themselves.

During the weekend, artists will be split across 4 enticing stages, dotted around a brand new open-air location, Dockyards. On Saturday, the likes of Amy Wiles, ALPHA 9, Andrew Bayer and ilan Bluestone are all set to take to the mainstage before Above & Beyond close out the first day with a headline set. That same day, the “Anjunabeats Rising” stage will highlight upcoming Anjunabeats talents such as Nad, Tomas Heredia and GVN, while the “Anjunakitchen” brandishes a number of artists from Maor Levi, to Super8 & Tab and Sunny Lax among others. To top off the first day, Grum, Kasablanca, Fehrplay and more will have eclectic sets in store for those who spend the day over at “The Yard” stage.

If that wasn’t enough, the weekender is due to champion artists from the Anjunadeep label on Sunday, with established names such as James Grant & Jody Wisternoff, Tinlicker, Marsh & Yotto among the many leading the lineup on the mainstage. Acts such as Cubicolour, Luttrell, Eli & Fur and Dosem also join the roster for the festival’s final day, set to make appearances on The Yard stage which carries over from the day before. Anjunakitchen changes its name to “Inspirations” on Sunday, bringing the fresh and innovative sounds of Just Her, William Orbit and Tom Middleton to the forefront from midday all the way through to the early evening. Providing the final touches are all of Daniel Curpen, Jessie Marcella, boerd, Ryan Davis, Martin Roth, and Qrion on the “Reflections” stage.

Be sure to check out the Instagram post below for the full lineup and set times. Tickets for the event can also still be purchased here.

