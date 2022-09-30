Having just released one of your latest singles, ‘After The Beep’, on Hardwell’s Revealed Recordings, can you tell us a bit about the story behind that song and what it’s like working with Revealed?

Well first of all it’s been a dream to be releasing regularly on Revealed and Crash & Smile. There is genuinely a down-to-earth, youthful energy from everyone there but at the same time, professional, which is exactly what you need to thrive as an artist when working with any label. ‘After The Beep‘ actually came about when I was asked to do a remix of a well-known Trance record on a different label, which I completed but the original artist rejected. In spite of that I still really believed in my production on that recordso I removed the original vocal and continued to develop it with a new theme. Thankfully, my A&R at Revealed loved the result and signed it instantly. I think it’s a good lesson that just because one person isn’t digging a song, doesn’t mean it can’t be a hit, and sometimes it’s worth trusting your gut.

It’s come to our attention that Andrew Rayel is an artist that you have grown close with recently. What is he like to work with and is a future collaboration on the cards?

Andrew is a gem. He was always one of my favorite artists in the Trance world because he was never afraid to push the boundaries and do things outside of the Trance scene as well. You would have to ask Andrew how he first became aware of me but I believe it wasafter he was supporting a number of my tunes in his DJ sets. We began talkingabout working together and I’m pleased to be able to confirm that there is a very uniquecollaboration of ours dropping in 2023, but that’s all I can say for now.

You recently collaborated with fellow AustralianheavyweightMaRLo and have been supporting him atvarious shows around Australia. How has that relationship influenced you as an artist?

MaRLo is one of the nicest guys in the industry and clearly passionate about fostering younger talent. Yes, we have released music together and there may be more to come (wink) but what I’m most grateful for is the mentorship he’s imparted to me since I’ve known him. There are very few people at that level who give freely of their time and knowledge to help others out whom they believe in. These kinds of gifts I will always remember.