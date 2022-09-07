Afrojack performs live set after thrilling Formula 1 race at the Dutch Grand Prix: Watch

By Rahul Kale

Heineken teams up with Dutch superstar, Afrojack to close out the epic Formula 1 race in the Netherlands for an epic live set atop the podium.

The Dutch beer tycoons Heineken threw a spectacular afterparty with the homegrown superstar DJ and Producer, Afrojack, to celebrate the conclusion of the exciting Formula 1 race at the Dutch Grand Prix. The closing celebrations featured a stunning podium created by the Dutch contemporary artist Pablo Lücker, modeled around Zandvoort’s sights and sounds.

With non-stop worldwide shows and releasing bangers one after another, Nick Leonardus van de Wall a.k.a. Afrojack knows no boundaries. Having performed at all the world’s biggest music festivals, it was about time Nick made his appearance at his native Formula 1 race event, the spectacular Dutch Grand Prix. Celebrating his fellow national F1 driver Max Verstappen‘s victory at the race, Afrojack delivered an incredible 30-minute set, elevating the post-race excitement on the Zandvoort racing circuits.

Nick’s set featured some classic festival bangers and mashups, including some of his biggest hits like ‘The Spark’, ‘Ten Feet Tall’, and ‘Can’t Stop Me’, as well as some brand new releases from his NLW alias. Afrojack also premiered his newest collaboration, ‘Feels Like Home’, with the incredibly talented progressive house Dutch duo, DubVision, which is the official song for the F1 Dutch Grand Prix. The performance was live streamed on F1’s Facebook page, as well as Afrojack’s Facebook and YouTube accounts, connecting fans from all over the world together to celebrate another exhilarating race at the Zandvoort Circuit for the second year in a row. In honor of the event, Afrojack said,

“It’s an incredible experience and honour to be asked to perform here at the Dutch Grand Prix; not only in front of my home crowd, but also to all those fans worldwide who tuned in to celebrate yet another amazing race in the Netherlands!”

Speaking of post-race celebrations, artist Pablo Lücker created an astonishing winner’s podium inspired by the passion of spectators at the Zandvoort racing grounds, as he shows the local culture and Dutch tradition on a worldwide scale. Lücker was also entrusted with designing a fresh and original design for the F1 trophies awarded at the Dutch Grand Prix. For his approach to these incredible designs, he said,

“I wanted the design to capture the adrenaline, the joy and the rush that is released by the crowd celebrating together”.

In addition to the post-race celebrations, Heineken also announced a new variation of its May 2022 campaign ‘When You Drive, Never Drink’, called ‘Riding is Still Driving’. The campaign emphasizes the reality that when you’re intoxicated, you feel like a lot better driver than you actually are. To counteract this mindset and behavior, Heineken collaborated with F1 drivers and other partners to convey the notion that “It’s at exactly the moment you feel like a racing driver that you should not get behind the wheel or handlebars”.

In the new campaign, McLaren F1 Team driver Daniel Ricciardo urges fans to make the right decision by avoiding drinking before riding a bike or an e-scooter. With about 1.4 million e-bikes on Dutch roads, Heineken aims to spread the word to fans to make the correct choice and get home safely. The Australian Formula 1 driver, Ricciardo added this to support the campaign,

“You wouldn’t drink and drive a car, so why take the risk on an electric bike or scooter? You are in control of a vehicle with a motor, and you are a road user. It’s a collective effort to make sure everyone’s safe on the road – many fans will cycle to and from the race at Zandvoort, so let’s look after each other out there.”

