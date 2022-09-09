Alesso releases 5 remixes for Zara Larsson collab ‘Words’: Listen

By Jan César 14

After Alesso VIP remix, the single ‘Words’ featuring Swedish singer Zara Larsson received 4 new remixes from talented producers.

The first remix is from UK DJ/Producer called Chapter & Verse. From the first beat, it is apparent that this remix will be a house one. With a heavier bass and hard kick, it is an ideal track for any time of the night. After the first drop, catchy piano cords can be heard and then comes another drop packed with heavy bass and hard kicks.

The second remix is from an Australian brotherly trio called Sentinel. Fans already recognize these producers as they have collaborated with Alesso on the euphoric progressive house anthem “Only You”. In this track, the drop comes very early. The drop is very hard and it is meant to be played on the mainstage. The second drop is softer than the first one and is chopped to the sound of Zara Larsson´s vocals.

The third remix is from DJ/Producer called Arodes. It is probably the most different-sounding remix from the original single. It is almost 7 minutes long so it reveals its sound elements slowly. The remix itself is a very chilled, clean-sounding tech house release.

The last remix is from DJ/Producer called Majestic. It has similar vibes as the Chapter & Verse remix, but the drop is a bit softer. The remix can work in the club during warmup or 4 am closings. This remix also uses piano chords, which are always a good feature in a house release. Piano chords are also featured in the second drop.

All of these remixes are a great addition to the Alesso VIP mix, DJs have a lot to choose from for their sets and you can listen to all the remixes below.

Image Credit: Grant Spanier / Courtesy of 10:22PM/Astralwerks