Audien stays true his progressive house roots with latest single ‘Drifting Away’: Listen

By Jan César 18

Audien doubles down on a progressive house with the second single of 2022, ‘Drifting Away’.

After touring North America, Audien starts the second half of 2022 with another record that is keeping the progressive house alive. Featuring English singer-songwriter Joe Jury, “Drifting Away” is an emotional, clean-sounding record.

Keeping the progressive house elements but also managing to include the dance-pop ones, “Drifting Away” could be how progressive house sound could develop in 2022. It features high-quality vocals and synths, but also an emotional, powerful drop.

“Drifting Away is the record I’m most excited about in 2022”, Audien says. “The record came together while I was on my Progressive House Never Died tour. The crowd exhumed so much energy that I had to run back into the studio and had an invigorated effort to create a progressive house record that really embodied what the crowd was putting out.”

Audien is known for his uplifting melodies, which makes him ideal for releasing on the label Armada. Throughout the years, he gathered support from Tiësto, Above & Beyond, Armin van Buuren and many more. A milestone of his career so far is the Grammy nomination for his remix of Bastille´s “Pompeii”. This remix went on to become the most played track at Electric Daisy Carnival and Coachella.

Audien once again proves his skills as a music producer and you can listen to his new release below:

Image Credit: Audien (Press) / Provided by Armada PR