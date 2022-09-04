Avicii is honored with wind sculpture in Stockholm

By Chris Vuoncino 1

Avicii, the legendary Swedish producer and DJ, has been honored with a wind sculpture created in his memory located in his favorite park, Humlegården. The sculpture was dedicated and commissioned by the Östermalm District Council in co-operation with Avicii’s parents, Klas and Anki Bergling.

The installation, which consists of three of three unique shapes, made up stainless steel was created by artists Adèle Essle Zeiss and Liva Isakson. The uniqueness of the piece is seen when the wind blows, suddenly the installation interacts with itself, much in the way various music components come together to create a song. The intention is described here by the artists, ”Like the wind, music can be experienced immaterially and spread through waves in the air. The artwork is set in motion by the force of the wind to remind us how the energy of Tim Bergling’s music made people meet, feel and dance. The wind also becomes a symbol of the uncontrollable forces that each individual encounters in life. The shifting movements of the sculpture make visible how complex a person is.”

As one of Sweden’s most influential and prominent musicians, the installation is a fitting tribute to Avicii, who’s work continues to inspire and live on through his fans and fellow collaborators. The official opening and unveiling of the new sculpture took place on September 1st, was open to the public and featured music and speeches discussing the life of Tim Bergling and the songs of his that impacted and entire world and generation. Andréa Hedin (M), the chair of the City District Council of Östermalm, discussed the importance of the installation and impact of Avicii, “”We want to pay tribute to Tim Bergling, whose music has meant so much to people around the world. The changing expression of the artwork and the location in Humlegården, one of Tim’s favorite places, make us remember him on many different levels. It is also a way of honoring all the people who have passed away far too early due to mental illness.” Feel free to check out the full program and dedication here and be sure to visit Humlegården and pay respects to the legendary Avicii.

Featured Image Credit: Rukes.com