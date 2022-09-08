Avicii at final Ushuaïa Ibiza show: Relive the magic moments for his birthday

By Chris Vuoncino 14

Avicii left a legacy and imprint on the music community and the world at large that it is at times overwhelming, and incredible to witness how much he accomplished during his short time on Earth. Today, on what would have been his 33rd birthday, it feels right to reflect back on some of his legendary performances, such as his last time at Ushuaïa Ibiza.

For many fans and artists, Ibiza is the holy grail of the dance music world. Every year, the iconic clubs announce a full roster of special performances and residences that keep guests dancing from morning to night. For this reason, artists always look to bring their “A game” when taking the stage on the island, and those performances become even more important when they suddenly become the last one for an artist, and even more so when it becomes the final performance ever for a global icon like Avicii.

2016 marked a time of change for the Swedish producer, as he penned an open letter to fans earlier in the year, thanking them for their support but also explaining that he would be stepping away from the stage at the end of the year. The stresses of touring and splitting time in the studio were taking its toll on the producer and he recognized that he would need time away from the whirlwind of a life he had been living. Of course, before officially stepping away, he would fulfill his summer obligations which would culminate in what would be both his final performance at Ushuaïa, as well as his final performance of his lifetime on August 28th, 2016, less than two years before his untimely death.

Looking back now, on his birthday, it is bittersweet to relive the moment, understanding the pain he was clearly in, and knowing that the story does not have a happy ending. Of course music is meant to capture all emotions and feelings, make us cry, make us laugh, make us rejoice and make us reminisce. The performance and the legacy hurt because Tim Bergling and his music meant so much to so many people around the world and it is for that reason that we mourn what could have been had he lived, but celebrate what he left us while he was creating. Happy birthday, Tim, thank you for the memories.

Image Credit: Ushuaïa Ibiza