BYOR continues strong 2022 with new single, ‘Flavour’: Listen

By Chris Vuoncino 69

BYOR steady and consistent output is continuing to pay off as he returns with his newest single, Flavour, to add to his already growing discography and stream count. The new single marks his return to Tiesto’s Musical Freedom Records, which follows up his massive collaboration with Imanbek, Belly Dancer, that dropped back in February of 2022.

The aforementioned single, Belly Dancer, has racked up an astonishing 170 million plus streams on Spotify and counting, so BYOR and the label are no doubt excited to get a follow up into the world. For Flavour, the producer opens the track with some minimalist percussion and the infectious vocal sample, repeating “Bring your flavour…flavour, flavour…” instantly drawing in listeners before the pumping bass line and synths come through, providing a rhythm and beat that is undeniable. The vocal sample continues throughout the track, and BYOR chops it up and affects it differently throughout the track to provide for an exciting listener experience that is both loose and fun, as well as a bit dirty and dark at time, but always feeling perfect for the track and the dance floor. The musical drop continues the pounding rhythm of the track, but with flourishes of synths and percussive embellishments that truly push the energy of the future house inspired single.

As BYOR’s profile and stature continue to grow, he seems to be in full control of his talents and direction, as he looks to build upon the success of Belly Dancer, and his prior release on Spinnin’ Records, Say Yes. Building consistently since his first output on Musical Freedom Records in 2020, BYOR is quickly becoming a household name and fans around the world should expect to hear more and more of his tracks on dance floors and blasting from festival stages everywhere.

Image Credit: BYOR / Provided by Unfolded PR