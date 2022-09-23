David Guetta & Bebe Rexha reveal official music video for ‘I’m Good (Blue)’

Just a month after joining forces on their second collab, the industry-wide famous artists and legendary musicians David Guetta & Bebe Rexha have unveiled the official music video for I’m Good (Blue), which is out now via Warner Music Group.

Featuring some exquisite shots from multiple exotic locations in Ibiza including David Guetta own yacht, a lavish mansion party, and the highly renowned nightclub Ushuaïa, the video is directed by the UK-based KC Locke.

As a matter of fact, the work on this song started nearly five years ago when David Guetta and Bebe Rexha discussed it as an emerging idea and now that the highly anticipated single is finally out, the response from the folks across the industry has been overwhelming. Having gathered more than 100M+ streams on all platforms, the track reached as high as #3 on Global Spotify, #3 on Global Shazam, and #1 in countries like Australia, Norway, Switzerland, and 12 others. Say My Name (2018) ft. J Balvin marked the first occasion when David and Rexha teamed up.

Be sure to check out the official music video for I’m Good (Blue) below –

