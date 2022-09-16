Howard Lawrence set to miss upcoming Disclosure Australia tour due to mental health concerns

In a recent announcement on their social media accounts, Disclosure have made their fans aware of the current mental health concerns faced by Howard Lawrence, which in turn has resulted to only one half of the electronic duo performing at their upcoming Australia tour shows. “I’ve now hit a breaking point and really need to take some time to look after myself,” Howard says

Taking to their social media accounts, Disclosure have just announced that only one half of the electronic duo will be performing during their upcoming tour in Australia at the end of September and early October. This comes following a statement made by Howard Lawrence in relation to his mental health at this current moment in time and on the fact that “I’ve been really struggling with being back on the road touring again.” Having toured alongside his brother Guy Lawrence “almost constantly for well over a decade now,” it was only a matter of time until all the pressure caught up, and with their already busy summer schedule that has just passed, this most definitely feels like the correct decision from all parties concerned.

Having left their own mark within the dance scene, the British duo elevated their status through their signature blend of UK garage, deep house, house and synth-pop, and with the most impressive of musical repertoires to boost up about, it comes to no surprise that their fan base showcases endless love for each of their endeavors. Impacting our community in more ways than none, Disclosure are the epitome of an act that have mastered their craft to the utmost of perfection, and in doing so, have also helped pave the way for all future generations in regards to their style of play, as well as electronic music as a whole. Reaching in his own words “a breaking point” and needing “to take some time to look after myself,” Howard took also the opportunity to apologise to all the fans, and at the same time also “promise I’ll spend the time writing more songs for you all to make up for it.” The statement in full can be read below;

“Hi everyone, Howard here! A rather uncomfortable announcement! I’m very sorry to say that I won’t be joining Guy on our Australian tour this year. As those of you who follow my personal account may already know, I’ve been really struggling with being back on the road touring again. Guy and I have been touring almost constantly for well over a decade now, and although I’ve had some of the best times of my life (for which I’ll be forever grateful), I’ve also always struggled with the intensity, jet lag, lack of routine and being away from my friends. This year I’ve done my absolute best to push through for you all, and have managed to play many, many shows, but sadly I’ve now hit a breaking point and really need to take some time to look after myself. Guy (absolute soldier) will still be coming with the rest of our amazing team to deliver bangers to all you lovely ravers down under. I’m sorry to let you all down and I hope you understand… I promise I’ll spend the time writing more songs for you all to make up for it.“

With mental health impacting millions of people worldwide, and furthermore, also having a clear impact on the dance scene as a whole; we would like to take the opportunity and wish Howard and anyone else who may be struggling with this serious matter, nothing but the very best and to hopefully see him back on tour alongside his brother and doing what he loves to do the most. For any further information and advice on mental health, be sure to visit the official Mental Health UK website here.

